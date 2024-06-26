Gates Ends Career as Master of the Dove

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Will Gates will turn over command of the Maryland Dove after 34 years of service. St. Mary’s County native Angela Laaro is set to assume duties as master of the Dove during a ceremony at 10:30am July 13 at the Historic St. Mary’s City waterfront.

The Dove is Historic St. Mary’s City’s floating ambassador and one of its most popular exhibits. The wooden ship design is based on the original Dove, a 17th-century trading ship that sailed to the Maryland colony with Ark in 1634.

Ms. Laaro embarked on her museum journey when she was 14 through HSMC’s Terra Mariae Society homeschool program. Initially, she volunteered at the plantation exhibit area before transitioning to the Maryland Dove under the mentorship of Captain Gates.

This experience sparked Ms. Laaro’s fascination with sailing and maritime commerce.

A St. Mary’s College of Maryland graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, Ms. Laaro now serves as the sailing yacht charter chef and captain at Paradise Yacht Management, offering all-inclusive trips in the US Virgin Islands. Previously, she held roles as the fleet manager and captain at Buffalo Boat Tours, overseeing the day-to-day operations of various sailing vessels in Buffalo Harbor and Lake Erie.

These vessels included the Spirit of Buffalo, a 72-foot Square Topsail Schooner, Harbor Queen, a 63-foot Double Decker Catamaran, and Big Kahuna, a 50-foot Pontoon. In 2020, Laaro captained the Junk-rigged Schooner Summer Wind, a 49-foot steel-hulled vessel with a single engine in Baltimore. She also gained experience on the tall ship Lynx, a replica War of 1812 Square Topsail Schooner, serving as the chief mate, supervising a crew of six to 12 during educational sails and voyages along the East and Gulf coasts.

Mr. Gates has been master of the Maryland Dove for more than 34 years, and during that time has overseen the build of a new Maryland Dove and a new dock, and educated countless people on maritime history and sailing.

Captain Gates began his career apprenticing as a rigger at Mystic Seaport Museum where he became interested in history, specifically the sailing and rigging trades. He graduated with high honors from Clark University in Worcester, MA, where he studied geography and archaeology.

He retired from Historic St. Mary’s City in December but has been volunteering his time to help ease the transition before Laaro takes over the command.

“I am beyond excited to bring my maritime career full circle with HSMC. Captain Gates has, throughout my career, been an incredible friend and mentor,” Ms. Laaro said. “From the early days of teaching me to tie a bowline with my eyes closed, to providing support, resources, and connections while I grew and studied for my licenses, Will has always made me at home onboard Dove and at home on the water. Will has always inspired a family-like crew atmosphere, building us up, teaching new skills, and providing opportunities to encourage growth as a mariner. I hope to continue in his footsteps, providing opportunities for other mariners, young and old, to explore the freedom of the water and the fantastic history of this region we call home.”