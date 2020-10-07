Gate 2 Reopens Oct 8 & 9

NAS Pax River’s Gate 2 to Reopen Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, 2020

Gate 1 remains open as well.

Following the higher than expected level of traffic into NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 1 Oct. 7, 2020, the installation will reopen NAS Pax River’s Gate 2 to traffic Thursday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 9 for high volume traffic from 5 to 9 am and 3 to 6 pm.

Drivers should use Gate 1 for entering and exiting the base from Saturday, Oct. 10 to Tuesday, Oct. 13 for access over the holiday weekend. Normal operations for Pax River’s Gates 1 and 2 will resume Oct. 13, 2020. Gate 3 remains closed to traffic.

NAS Patuxent River appreciates the Southern Maryland community’s patience as the installation supports the safety of its personnel and residents.

For questions regarding base access and Pass and ID Office services, visitors can call the Gate 2 Pass and ID office directly at 301-342-3231 Monday through Friday from 6:30 am-2 pm.