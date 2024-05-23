Garvey Center to Host Men’s Health Day

A Men’s Health Day event will be held 9am to 1pm Saturday, June 1, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown. Doors open at 8:30am.

This year’s presentations include:

Promoting Prostate Health

Presented by: Hillary McDonald, PA-C, Chesapeake Urology Associates

9:30 to 10:3oam

Planning Ahead: Advance Health Care Directives, Hospice Services, and More

Presented by: Rachael Okun, LCSW-C, Hospice of St. Mary’s County

11am to noon

Along with the guest speakers, Men’s Health Day will feature informational displays, health screenings, and lunch provided by Mission BBQ.

The event is free and open to the public; however, pre-registration for the event is strongly encouraged. To register, click here.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073 or [email protected].