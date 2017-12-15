Garden in Lights 2017 Entertainment

The Garden in Lights show at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center will be open to the public from 6 to 9 pm most evenings through Jan. 1, 2018, and live entertainment will be provided each night. Garden in Lights will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.

The Southern Maryland holiday tradition features hundreds of “light sculptures” that will illuminate the night and delight visitors of all ages. As guests stroll the protected path, they’ll be surrounded by a glittering array of vignettes made from over a million bulbs, with surprises around every turn. The scenes, both familiar and new, are created by the talented staff at Annmarie Garden. Visitors will be transported to a magical world full of sea creatures, wintry wonderlands, enchanted gardens, colorful works of art, wild animal and insects, outer space, patriotic images, beloved storybook characters, pop culture, and more.

Annmarie Garden in Lights also features live entertainment each night, the Hardesty Haven Holiday Café, unique shopping in the Annmarie Gift Shop, an Ornament Show & Sale, Holiday Pop-up Shops, and much more! Special themed nights throughout the month include, Snow Princess Night, Scout Caroling Night, Santa Night, Superfan Night, and Pet Night. New this year is Snow Princess Night with enchanting live characters who will greet guests and provide great photo opportunities.

Admission at the gate is $6; free for children 3 and younger; free for Annmarie members. Visit the website link above to purchase special advance tickets and for a detailed entertainment schedule. Call 410-326-4640.

Nightly Schedule for Garden in Lights 2017

Friday, Dec. 15, 6-9 pm — Sax Appeal, jazz mix, along with caroling along the path with the Mill Creek Middle School Chamber Chorus.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 6-9 pm — Calvert Brass Consortium, a festive brass ensemble.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 6-9 pm — Some Assembly playing a jazzy mix.

Monday, Dec. 18, 6-9 pm — Garrett Music Academy with student performances. Golf cart tours for handicapped guests will be available.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 6-9 pm — Calvert Youth Strings, festive and classical music. It’s Superfan Night, so wear your favorite team jersey and enjoy $1 off admission.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 6-9 pm — Eric and Bob playing popular acoustic music. It’s Military Night sponsored by Chesapeake Orthodontics; special admission offer for active military and veterans (with valid ID).

Thursday, Dec. 21, 6-9 pm — David Norris with an acoustic mix.

Friday, Dec. 22, 6-9 pm — Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra & Choir, student orchestra and choir.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 6-9 pm — Don’t Call Me Shirley playing a rock mix.

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 6-9 pm — Bootleggers, all-woman band.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 6-9 pm — Spencer Joyce, singer songwriter. It’s Military Night sponsored by Team Hyundai; special admission offer for active military and veterans (with valid ID).

Thursday, Dec. 28, 6-9 pm — Melanie Young, harpist. It’s Educator Night sponsored by Dr. Koterwas Orthodontics; special admission offer for Calvert and St. Mary’s County teachers (with valid ID).

Friday, Dec. 29, 6-9 pm — Jillian Fogelsanger, opera vocalist.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 6-9 pm — Josh Riley, blues and country.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 6-9 pm — Captain John, folk mix.

Monday, Jan. 1, 6-9 pm — Susan J. Berman and Ray Saunders, acoustic mix. It’s Pet Night sponsored by Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram; bring your well-behaved pet on a short leash. Thanks to our sponsor, pets are free Jan. 1.

Directions:

From Washington, DC (about a 60-minute drive): take Route 4 South to Capital Beltway Exit 11 (to Prince Frederick). Continue on 4 South, following signs to Solomons. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left.

From Baltimore (Beltway I-695): take I-97 (Annapolis) to Route 301 South (Bowie). Continue on 301 to Route 4 and follow signs to Solomons. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn. Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left.

From Annapolis: follow Route 2 South toward Prince Frederick/Solomons. Left (South) onto Route 2/4 at Sunderland light. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn. Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left.

To learn more about Annmarie Garden, visit its Leader member page.