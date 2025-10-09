Furloughed Feds’ Paychecks Threatened

The Office of Management and Budget on Friday quietly removed references to a 2019 guarantee to provide all federal workers with backpay at the conclusion of a lapse in appropriations. NextGov/FCW reports the sentence guaranteeing backpay to all furloughed workers as well as excepted workers has been removed.

Military.com reports the move by the Republican administration was widely seen as a strongarm tactic — a way to pressure lawmakers to reopen government. After the longest government shutdown in 2019, then-President Donald Trump signed the legislation ensuring federal workers receive back pay during any federal funding lapse. The 2025 OMB memo says back pay must be provided by Congress, if it chooses to do so, as part of any bill to fund government.

Trump indicated on Tuesday that he doesn’t intend to provide back pay to all federal workers. “But it really depends on who you’re talking about. But for the most part we’re going to take care of our people. There are some people that really don’t deserve to be taken care of and we’ll take care of them in a different way,” Trump said. Maryland Matters reports Democrats on Capitol Hill rebuffed the move, arguing it is another example of Trump attempting to circumvent the law.

The White House on Monday backed off Trump’s assertion that government employees were already being laid off due to the shutdown but warned job losses could result as the standoff stretched into seventh day, Reuters reports.

Trump told sailors Sunday not to worry about their paychecks, saying he will “always stand for” service members, and pay is “coming.” But a legislative effort to provide military pay despite a shutdown has languished without a vote, reports Stars and Stripes.

A top deputy to White House adviser Stephen Miller, Anthony Salisbury, accidentally leaked details of plans to send an elite army unit to Portland, in the latest intelligence leak by the Trump administration, reports The Guardian. Salisbury was observed using Signal in a public place to discuss a plan to deploy the army’s 82nd airborne division to Portland, the Democratic-run Oregon city which Trump has repeatedly castigated as being “war-ravaged.”

Nearly 120 Arkansas National Guard troops departed this week for a 13-month deployment to the southern border in Texas to support Customs and Border Patrol, reports Stars and Stripes. They brought four UH-72 Lakota aircraft along.

The Maryland Food Bank is monitoring traffic at food pantries across the state, with its network of about 800 community partners anticipating a rise in federal workers and contractors hit by the federal government shutdown, reports Maryland Matters.

Maryland Matters provides a guide to help understand what’s open, what’s closed, and what might be delayed during the shutdown. The Oct. 6 edition of Morning Coffee provides a more thorough break down of closures and impacts within the federal government during the ongoing shutdown.

Contacts awards are not being published during the government shutdown.