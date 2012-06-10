Fur Can Still Be Politically Correct

When is it Right to Wear Fur?

As recycle, re-use, re-consider become the bywords of the culture, fur is regaining acceptance, if it’s vintage.

Furs made in the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s and even 1970s predated the consciousness and laws that rendered fur an unacceptable clothing item in the decades since. This has somehow worked a bit of a moral exception in the case of those vintage furs. After all, our mothers and grandmothers and aunts wore these sables and minks in good faith.The decades of hiding in closets has produced a wide variety of vintage furs brought out of closets over the recent decades. And also unusual types of leather in purses and shoes are showing up as well.

In the spirit of both re-use and respect for the animals themselves, vintage patrons have enhanced the moral reasoning, not as an abandonment of the animal rights laws in place today, but in repudiation of waste of such a valuable gift.

In addition to vintage furs and leather goods Colleen’s Dream has leather jackets from the 1800s.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGqh3AEjMow]

