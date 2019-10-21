Funds Secured for Maryland Opioid Project

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, October 21, 2019

The University of Maryland, College Park will receive $1,099,865 in federal funding for its Strengthening the Capacity of Rural Maryland to Address Opioid Misuse project. The announcement was made by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer and Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin.

The funding, provided by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT), will go toward preventing opioid misuse in rural Maryland.

The project aims to increase the number of trained community educators to address opioid misuse; strengthen the collaboration and coordination among educators and practitioners; and increase the access information, resources, and training on opioid prevention and treatment for individuals, families, and communities.

“The funding awarded to University of Maryland, College Park is critically important to address the opioid crisis in our state,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “The opioid epidemic hurts families throughout Maryland, and these funds will ensure resources are available to treat those suffering from addiction and prevent future opioid misuse.”

“The opioid crisis has scarred the lives of countless families across Maryland and has hit our rural communities especially hard. With the help of the University of Maryland, College Park, this funding will strengthen our tools to respond to the epidemic across these areas,” said Sen. Van Hollen, a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committees. “I will continue working to provide Maryland with the resources necessary to fight back against the opioid crisis.”

“There is no simple answer to the opioid crisis, which has touched every corner of our state, but we do know that education and awareness saves lives,” said Sen. Cardin. “This federal grant for University of Maryland’s community-focused project will help ensure that the tools and resources necessary to overcome addiction and prevent opioid misuse reach individuals and families rural Maryland that have been particularly devastated by this crisis.”

CSAT award grants to states and community-based groups that work to improve and expand existing substance abuse treatment services under the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program.

