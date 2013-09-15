Fun for the Whole Family at Artsfest

Posted by Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center

Community Leader

Annmarie Garden is hosting the 20th Annual Artsfest Fine Arts Festival on Saturday & Sunday, September 21 & 22; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Artsfest is the only festival of its kind in the region featuring more than 170 artist booths, 30 performers on two stages and strolling, plus activities for kids in the Discovery Tent, Studio School, and the Zany Zone.

There will be great food, wine & beer, and lots more! It’s a fabulous weekend of great shopping and artful activities at the beautiful Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland. Admission is $6 for adults; free for members and free for kids 11 and younger.

Download a $1 off coupon at www.annmariegarden.org.