July 13, 2025

Freedom Fest, Fireworks Set @ Fairgrounds June 28

Posted by on Thursday, June 26, 2025 · Leave a Comment 

Fireworks

St. Mary’s Freedom Fest celebration and fireworks will be held at the county fairgrounds in Leonardtown from 5 to 10pm Saturday, June 28.

There will be music, entertainment, food for sale, craft vendors, children’s activities, and a fireworks display at dark. This is a free admission event. Parking is free, but carpooling is recommended.

Schedule:

  • 5pm — Gates open
  • 6pm — Ultimate Dog Stunt Show
  • 7pm — Watermelon-eating contest
  • 8pm — Ultimate Dog Stunt Show
  • 9:20pm — Fireworks

This is an alcohol- and drug-free event. Folding chairs and blankets are allowed. No coolers will be permitted.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with

Leave A Comment