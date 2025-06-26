Freedom Fest, Fireworks Set @ Fairgrounds June 28

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 26, 2025 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s Freedom Fest celebration and fireworks will be held at the county fairgrounds in Leonardtown from 5 to 10pm Saturday, June 28.

There will be music, entertainment, food for sale, craft vendors, children’s activities, and a fireworks display at dark. This is a free admission event. Parking is free, but carpooling is recommended.

Schedule:

5pm — Gates open

6pm — Ultimate Dog Stunt Show

7pm — Watermelon-eating contest

8pm — Ultimate Dog Stunt Show

9:20pm — Fireworks

This is an alcohol- and drug-free event. Folding chairs and blankets are allowed. No coolers will be permitted.