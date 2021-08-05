Free Tours at Piney Point for Lighthouse Weekend

Head to Piney Point for a fun open house weekend in recognition of National Lighthouse Day, which is celebrated each year on August 7. Enjoy tours of the museum, Potomac River Maritime Exhibit, lighthouse tower, and grounds.

The keeper’s quarters and lighthouse will offer special tours featuring interpreters who depict Lightkeeper Yeatman and his wife, who will tell visitors more about life at the lighthouse.

This year is the 185th anniversary of Piney Point Lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse on the Potomac.

Call 301-994-1471 for more information. Free admission; donations accepted.

The official day as designated by Congress, August 7, 1989, is the anniversary of the signing of the August 7, 1789 Congressional Act “for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys, and public piers” and the date of the first commissioned Federal lighthouse.

Looking for more lighthouse fun? Head to St. Clement’s Island Museum for National Lighthouse Weekend at Blackistone Lighthouse.

August 7-8, 2021

10 am-5 pm

The Piney Point Lighthouse is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point.