Free Shredding Event Nov. 7

Friday, November 6, 2020

You Got It – You Bring It – We Shred It! The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation will conduct the 10th annual community document shredding event from 8 am to noon Saturday, November 7, at the St. Andrew’s Landfill at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road.

The event will provide residents with the opportunity to have their confidential, private, and important documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost, turning sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces. This type of shredding ensures that confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will be recycled.

Please refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential, such as newspapers and magazines (acceptable at the six convenience centers), as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks and thin metal prongs; however, it cannot accept three-ring binders. Please limit the number of boxes you bring to three standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15”D) per person so we can serve as many residents as possible.

A total of 9,300 pounds (4.65 tons) of paper was collected from over 225 vehicles at the last event held September 28, 2019.

COVID-19 precautions remain in effect. Face coverings are required by all who participate in the shredding event. Social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet by those attending the shred event is required. Residents may encounter delays due to the expected large numbers of residents at this event. Please be patient and adhere to staff’s instruction while on-site and remain in your vehicle in the drop-off area until staff directs you to unload. For information on approximate wait times, residents are encouraged to call 301-475-4200, ext. 3551.

For more information about the Department of Public Works & Transportation, call 301-475-4200, ext. 3517.