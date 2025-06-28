Free Fishing in Maryland on July 4

Posted by Jack Russell on Saturday, June 28, 2025

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers a license-free fishing day for all state residents and visitors on Friday, July 4.

If you’re a license holder, it’s a perfect time to introduce a friend or family member to fishing without any upfront cost, a free registration is required for those fishing tidal or saltwater

Maryland offers 25 license-free fishing areas – from Gambrill State Park to Ocean City and North East to Crisfield – where anyone fish year-round without purchasing a license. Most do require anglers to complete a free saltwater registration​ and Maryland fishing rules must be observed. Treat it like a free trial or use these areas exclusively — there’s no limit to this opportunity.

Fishing spots, artificial reefs, boat ramps, trout stocking, and more — DNR has maps to show you the way. Head to the DNR website and you’ll find free access to data about Maryland’s fisheries and tools to help you plan where to cast next.