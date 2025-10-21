Free Document Shredding Oct. 25

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 · Leave a Comment

It’s time to clean out your filing cabinets and desks to get rid of confidential, private, or other important personal documents that you no longer need to keep.

St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation will host a Community Shredding Event on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 8am to noon at the St. Andrew’s Landfill at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road.

The event gives residents the opportunity to have their confidential, private, and important documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost. This type of shredding turns sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces, ensuring that confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will then be recycled.

Please refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential in nature, such as newspapers and magazines (acceptable for recycling at the six convenience centers) as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, and thin metal prongs, however it cannot accept three-ring binders. Limit the number of boxes you bring to three standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15” D) per person so we can serve as many residents as possible.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 3550.

