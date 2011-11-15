Free Diabetes Screening

November is American Diabetes Month and there is no better time to learn more about the disease or to be screened for diabetes. To help educate and inform you, St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting its Ninth Annual Diabetes Month Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will be held in the Health Connections meeting room in the new St. Mary’s Outpatient Pavilion.

Dr. Dorota Krajewski, a new endocrinologist with MedStar Physician Partners who has a local practice in St. Mary’s County, will be our featured guest speaker. Dr. Krajewski will speak about the types and treatment of diabetes. Her program will be at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

Come and take advantage of the free health screenings that include glucose and blood pressure. In addition, our certified diabetes educators will be available to answer your questions and free product samples will be offered. Whether you are living with diabetes, want to learn how to prevent it or simply want to learn more about it, you will find something of interest during this informative annual event.

About 26 million Americans have diabetes, including about 7 million who don’t know they have it. In addition, about 79 million Americans have pre-diabetes, a condition which causes increased risk for heart disease and stroke. Most people with pre-diabetes don’t know they have it, making screening vital to diagnose these conditions.

For more information, please call Health Connections at 301-475-6019.

Source: St. Mary’s Hospital