In Foul or Fair Weather

Sunday, September 25, 2011 

It was a little bit rainy at the St. Mary’s County Fair in Leonardtown this year. OK, it was a lot rainy. Still, there was fun and good food to be had, and there were still all the crafts and animals to see. Below, Job’s Daughters demonstrate how to make the perfect funnel cake, and Billy Price shows how to stuff a ham, county-style.

  1. Adam says:
    September 25, 2011 at 4:55 pm

    I love how you can tell the future (County Fair 2012). The year is 2011 right now 🙂

  2. Editor says:
    September 25, 2011 at 7:01 pm

    My fat finger is future-proof. 😉

