In Foul or Fair Weather
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v–fRUrGcpg]
It was a little bit rainy at the St. Mary’s County Fair in Leonardtown this year. OK, it was a lot rainy. Still, there was fun and good food to be had, and there were still all the crafts and animals to see. Below, Job’s Daughters demonstrate how to make the perfect funnel cake, and Billy Price shows how to stuff a ham, county-style.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBAnm8W3IRY]
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_9aOOGEyGY]
I love how you can tell the future (County Fair 2012). The year is 2011 right now 🙂
My fat finger is future-proof. 😉