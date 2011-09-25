In Foul or Fair Weather

Posted by Editor on Sunday, September 25, 2011

It was a little bit rainy at the St. Mary’s County Fair in Leonardtown this year. OK, it was a lot rainy. Still, there was fun and good food to be had, and there were still all the crafts and animals to see. Below, Job’s Daughters demonstrate how to make the perfect funnel cake, and Billy Price shows how to stuff a ham, county-style.

