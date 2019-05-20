Forum Offers Information on Military Academies

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, May 20, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer attended the 38th annual Fifth Congressional District Military Service Academy Forum on April 30, 2019.

The annual educational forum is designed to bring together students and parents with representatives from the United States Military Service Academies and college ROTC programs, so all parties can discuss the application processes for the different programs.

“I was extremely impressed by the Fifth District students who attended this year’s Military Service Academy Forum,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) after the forum. “The annual forum ensures students are aware of the many opportunities available for a career in the military. I have been honored to nominate many bright and passionate students to the service academies throughout my time in Congress, and I thank the students, as well as their parents and families who support them, for attending this evening’s event and learning more about a potential career serving their country.”

The event was held at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 89 in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Attending a service academy or participating in ROTC in college is a great opportunity for students who plan to pursue a college degree. Students who take advantage and are accepted into these programs receive a world-class education and deeper understanding of military culture. Also, military academies grant scholarship money in exchange for a period of service after graduation.

Service Academy Nominations Basic Facts

Acceptance at an academy involves a five-year active duty commitment. If you do not graduate, different consequences will apply, depending upon the conditions of your resignation or removal, and when either occurs. Competition for appointments in the Fifth District is very steep. Therefore, students are encouraged to start the application process during the late spring of your junior year by contacting Congressman Hoyer’s office and by applying through all available sources. These include the two US senators from Maryland, the vice president, and through the branch of service, if you are the child of a deceased or disabled veteran.

Students must be at least 17, but not yet 23 years of age; a citizen of the US; unmarried; no legal obligation to support a child or dependent; and a legal resident of the Fifth Congressional District. Get more information here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader Page.