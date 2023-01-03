Forrest Center to Host Tech Expo

The Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in Leonardtown will hold its annual Tech Expo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Doors open at 5:30pm.

The following sessions will be available for students to visit their three favorite programs.

Session 1: 5:45-6pm

Session 2: 6:05-6:20pm

Session 3: 6:25-6:40pm

Session 4: 6:45-7pm

Session 5: 7:05-7:20pm

Question-and-answer sessions with counselors and additional time to visit programs will be held from 7:30-8pm.

The Tech Expo aims to familiarize students and parents with Career and Technology Education (CTE) career options offered by the St. Mary’s County Public Schools. This is an opportunity to meet the staff at the Forrest Center and to learn about the 21 completer programs as well as six elective classes. High school counselors will be available to answer questions about career clusters and to assist students in planning their academic pathway.

For more information, visit the Forrest Center website or email questions to [email protected]. In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date for the Forrest Center Tech Expo will be Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The Forrest Center is at 24005 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, directly across from the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.