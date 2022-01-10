Forrest Center to Host Tech Expo Jan. 20

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, January 10, 2022 · Leave a Comment

UPDATE: For health and safety reasons, this event has been changed to a virtual platform and not in-person at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center.

The Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center will hold its 22nd annual Forrest Center Tech Expo on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the program.

The following sessions will be available for students to virtually visit their favorite programs.

Introductory Video/Explore Tech Expo Website: 5 – 5:30 pm

Session 1: 5:30 – 5:50 pm

Session 2: 6 – 6:20 pm

Session 3: 6:30 – 6:50 pm

Q&A with Teachers: 7 – 7:20 pm

Q&A with Counselors/Administrators: 7:30 – 8 pm

The purpose of the Forrest Center Tech Expo is to familiarize students and parents with Career and Technology Education career options offered by the St. Mary’s County Public Schools. It is an opportunity to meet the staff at the Forrest Center and to learn about the 22 completer programs (including the MFRI Fire and Rescue/EMS program) as well as four elective classes.

High school counselors will answer questions about career clusters and assist students in planning their academic pathway.

For more information, go to the Forrest Center website or email questions to techcenter@smcps.org.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.