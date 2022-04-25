Forrest Center Students Compete at State SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA Maryland dental assisting competitors. The Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center was the host school for this year’s state dental assisting contest.

Thirty-one students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown earned medals at the 49th annual SkillsUSA Maryland State Championships.

The contests that Forrest Center students competed in were as varied as the program offerings at the center.

In addition to the medalists, two students were elected to statewide office and one student was selected as a national voting delegate.

Results are as follows:

Telecommunications Cabling

Gold Brianna Melton (Electrical Wiring)

Silver Dylan McNey (Electrical Wiring)

Bronze Joshua Gates (Electrical Wiring)

Drone Competition

Gold Bella Heckathorn, Teddy Bates (Engineering)

Information Technology Services

Gold Camille Van Erp (IT Networking)

Bronze Weston Carr (IT Networking)

Advertising Design

Silver Emily Jilek (Graphic Communications)

Digital Cinema Production

Bronze Raymond Cain, Gabriel Horton (TV/Video Production)

Promotional Bulletin Board

Silver Jocelyn Gaskin, Caleb Bryan, Summer LaRocco (Teacher Academy)

Engineering Technology Design

Gold Brianna Rourke, Fiona Hall (Engineering) & Lilia Burkes (IT Networking Academy)

Medical Terminology

Silver Allison Curtis (Academy of Health Professions)

Diesel Equipment Technology

Gold Evan Sonon (Diesel Technology)

Audio/Radio Production

Gold Vincent Landreth, Grady O’Neill (TV/Video Production)

Silver Dominic Laurel, Connor McGraw (Radio/Audio Production)

Emergency Medical Technician – EMT

Gold Jenna Albertson, Brittany Bean (Firefighting/EMT)

First Aid-CPR

Silver Katherine Thompson (Academy of Health Professions)

Basic Health Care Skills

Silver Christina Klobnock (Academy of Health Professions)

Job Skill Demonstration Open

Gold Bo Hunt (Academy of Health Professions/ROTC)

Health Knowledge Bowl

Bronze Team C – Jordyn Walters, Emily Smetana, Riley Lillard, Lindsey Magill (Academy of Health Professions)

Officer Elects:

SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer – Lilia Burkes (IT Networking)

SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer – Jace Darvill (Academy of Health Professions)

National Voting Delegate:

Emily Smetana (Academy of Health Professions) – Former SkillsUSA Maryland State Secretary

All gold medal winners are qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference to be held in Atlanta, GA, the week of June 20, 2022. The state officers and national voting delegates also attend the national conference as part of the state’s leadership and participate in the national delegate assembly.

Fifteen Forrest Center students have the opportunity to represent the state of Maryland in Atlanta this year. Fundraising efforts are currently underway.

Those who would like to donate toward the students’ trip, call the school at 301-475-0242 and ask for Eric Millham or Mary Thompson.