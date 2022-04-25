Forrest Center Students Compete at State SkillsUSA
SkillsUSA Maryland dental assisting competitors. The Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center was the host school for this year’s state dental assisting contest.
Thirty-one students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown earned medals at the 49th annual SkillsUSA Maryland State Championships.
The contests that Forrest Center students competed in were as varied as the program offerings at the center.
In addition to the medalists, two students were elected to statewide office and one student was selected as a national voting delegate.
Results are as follows:
Telecommunications Cabling
Gold Brianna Melton (Electrical Wiring)
Silver Dylan McNey (Electrical Wiring)
Bronze Joshua Gates (Electrical Wiring)
Drone Competition
Gold Bella Heckathorn, Teddy Bates (Engineering)
Information Technology Services
Gold Camille Van Erp (IT Networking)
Bronze Weston Carr (IT Networking)
Advertising Design
Silver Emily Jilek (Graphic Communications)
Digital Cinema Production
Bronze Raymond Cain, Gabriel Horton (TV/Video Production)
Promotional Bulletin Board
Silver Jocelyn Gaskin, Caleb Bryan, Summer LaRocco (Teacher Academy)
Engineering Technology Design
Gold Brianna Rourke, Fiona Hall (Engineering) & Lilia Burkes (IT Networking Academy)
Medical Terminology
Silver Allison Curtis (Academy of Health Professions)
Diesel Equipment Technology
Gold Evan Sonon (Diesel Technology)
Audio/Radio Production
Gold Vincent Landreth, Grady O’Neill (TV/Video Production)
Silver Dominic Laurel, Connor McGraw (Radio/Audio Production)
Emergency Medical Technician – EMT
Gold Jenna Albertson, Brittany Bean (Firefighting/EMT)
First Aid-CPR
Silver Katherine Thompson (Academy of Health Professions)
Basic Health Care Skills
Silver Christina Klobnock (Academy of Health Professions)
Job Skill Demonstration Open
Gold Bo Hunt (Academy of Health Professions/ROTC)
Health Knowledge Bowl
Bronze Team C – Jordyn Walters, Emily Smetana, Riley Lillard, Lindsey Magill (Academy of Health Professions)
Officer Elects:
SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer – Lilia Burkes (IT Networking)
SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer – Jace Darvill (Academy of Health Professions)
National Voting Delegate:
Emily Smetana (Academy of Health Professions) – Former SkillsUSA Maryland State Secretary
All gold medal winners are qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference to be held in Atlanta, GA, the week of June 20, 2022. The state officers and national voting delegates also attend the national conference as part of the state’s leadership and participate in the national delegate assembly.
Fifteen Forrest Center students have the opportunity to represent the state of Maryland in Atlanta this year. Fundraising efforts are currently underway.
Those who would like to donate toward the students’ trip, call the school at 301-475-0242 and ask for Eric Millham or Mary Thompson.