Food Bank Receives SMECO Donations

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative reported in its October 2019 Cooperative Review that its employees donated 1,635 pounds of food to the Southern Maryland Food Bank in Waldorf.

This donation helped the Southern Maryland Food Bank feed 75 families in Southern Maryland. SMECO is committed to the community and contributes to organizations that support local residents.

Over the course of two weeks, SMECO employees brought in non-perishables, canned goods, and monetary donations that will benefit the Southern Maryland Food Bank.

The Southern Maryland Food Bank has served the tri-county area for more than 35 years, working with pantries, shelters, group homes, and soup kitchens to provide direct service to isolated and resource-poor areas.

If you would like to donate, the Southern Maryland Food Bank accepts monetary and non-perishable food donations. All donations are accepted at Southern Maryland Food Bank’s location or by mail at 22 Irongate Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602. You may drop off donations at satellite locations or contribute online. Learn more here.

October is National Co-op Month

A cooperative belongs to the community it serves because the cooperative’s customers are also its owners.

SMECO’s employees play a role in improving the quality of life for the cooperative’s members, not only in providing electric service, but also in being a part of the fabric of the communities where they work and live. Employees give back in a variety of ways — from volunteer efforts to charitable donations. They have contributed more than $200,000 to local United Way organizations since 1999.

In addition, SMECO employee fundraisers have contributed $270,650 to local organizations in just six years. SMECO’s members can count on the cooperative’s commitment to the community.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader member page.