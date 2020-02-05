Fly-In Market Back by Popular Demand

If your goal this year is to buy local as often as possible, the February 15 Fly-In Farmers Market will make your shopping easier. America’s only Fly-In market is back by popular demand at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport inside the terminal building.

Shoppers can treat themselves, or someone special, to local farm products from 9 am to 1 pm Saturday, February 15. There will be locally farmed oysters, breads, baked goods, honey, meats, eggs, and pork as well as hard apple cider, bourbon and whiskeys.

State Sen. Jack Bailey and Del. Brian Crosby will make a “bipartisan” arrival by helicopter at 11 am. They will be available to discuss local issues as well as legislation at the current Maryland General Assembly session in Annapolis.

The Fly-In Farmers Market is unique to St. Mary’s County and highlights the bond between the local agriculture and aquaculture community with the creative and knowledge-based economy supporting our aerospace industry.

While St. Mary’s County has attractive assets and NAS Patuxent River draws professionals from all over the county, the region is working hard to retain its homegrown workforce.

“Events like this add to the quality of life as well as workforce attraction and retention,” said Chris Kaselemis, director of economic development for St. Mary’s County.

While this is a Fly-In market because it is located in the terminal building, most people simply drive or bike to the event.

Upcoming events at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport

February 15, 2020 — Fly-In Farmers Market

February 15, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

March 14, 2020 — VMC Club/FAA Pilot Forum/WINGS Event

March 2020 — Hangar Talk/Movie Night

March 21, 2020 — Fly-In Farmers Market

April 2020 — “World’s Fastest Bourbon”/Art Nalls’ Harrier

April 18, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

May 16, 2020 — Taxiway 5K Run

May 16, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

May 2020 — Vintage Aircraft / Vintage Cars

June 13, 2020 — EAA Young Eagles (free flights for youths age 8-17)

June 20, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

July 2020 — Open Hangar Night

July 2020 — Maryland Airport Managers Association (invitation only)

The events are located in the emerging Airport Innovation District at 44200 Airport Road, California, MD 20619.

For more information on the opportunities at the growing technology park at the airport, contact Ken Reed of S. Hunt Aero at kreed@tqci.net, St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, 44174 Airport Road, California, MD 20619.

To learn more about S. Hunt Aero, visit its Leader member page.