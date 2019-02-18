Flutist Wright to Perform for Benny Morgan Series

Flute player Keith Wright will perform for the College of Southern Maryland‘s Benny Morgan Series on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 3 pm.

All performances in the Benny Morgan Series take place in the auditorium of Building A on CSM’s Leonardtown Campus at 22950 Hollywood Road.

Benny Carroll Morgan was a beloved music educator in the St. Mary’s County School system for 30 years. He also served as organist and choir director in a number of churches in the area.

In January 2016, Mr. Morgan generously donated his incredible prized Steinway grand piano to the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus.

Unfortunately, Mr. Morgan passed away several weeks later. However, he passed with the knowledge that his generosity will be a great addition to the musical culture of CSM’s students as well as the Southern Maryland community for years to into the future. The Benny C. Morgan Recital Series was instituted in his memory. Admission to the recitals in the series is free because of the generosity of community sponsors.

Sponsors for the 2018-2019 academic year include the CSM Foundation and Johnny Alvey.

The Benny Morgan Series also will present the Creative Concert Group: “Boldness of Beethoven” at 3 p.m. March 16 at the Leonardtown Campus.

Other music events scheduled at CSM include pianist Brian Ganz on March 10 as part of the Ward Virts Concert Series. The Ward Virts concerts are performed at the Prince Frederick campus. The series takes place in the Multipurpose Room 104 in Building B. All performances begin at 3 pm. Doors open at 2:30 pm. No tickets or reservations are needed.

Mr. Ganz is widely regarded as one of the leading pianists of his generation. Mr. Ganz is on the piano faculty of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he is artist-in-residence, and is a member of the piano faculty of the Peabody Conservatory. He is the artist-editor of the Schirmer Performance Edition of Chopin’s Preludes (2005).

