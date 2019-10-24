Flu Shots at East Run Center on Oct. 25

No time to get your flu shot? Visit a MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital drive-thru community flu clinic and you won’t have to get out of your car.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital staff will administer vaccinations to those 18 and older in the East Run Center’s parking area. The drive-thru clinic will be held from 10 am to 1 pm Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. A $10 donation is suggested.

The East Run Center is at 45870 East Run Drive in Lexington Park.

They remind drivers to wear short sleeves.

Call 301-475-6019 or 240-895-8600 for more information.

About the East Run Center

Opened in early 2018, the new East Run Center is a 45,000-square-foot community health center offering primary care, behavioral health, laboratory services, community education, and more. The first floor of the multistory medical arts building hosts integrated care through MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to better serve patients promptly and conveniently.

Whether you’re suffering from a chronic condition or a sudden cold, visit MedStar St. Mary’s outpatient primary care office located in Lexington Park for a wide-range of family care services, including preventive medicine and sick care:

Preventive medicine

Sick care and injuries

Chronic medical condition management

Annual and sports physicals

School forms

Immunizations, including flu shots

Preoperative consults

Health promotion and education

Nurse phone line available 8 hours/day to speak with an RN regarding medical concerns, advice, and appointments

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader member page.