Flooding, Downed Trees Prompt Road Closures

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services urges citizens to stay at home and do not travel at this time. There are multiple road closures due to flooding throughout St. Mary’s.

According to the county government website the following roads were closed Tuesday morning:

Mechanicsville Road between Yowaiski Mill Road and Harrow Hills Court — closed due to water

Budds Creek Road between Mechanicsville Road and Chaptico Hill Lane — closed due to water

New Market Turner Road between Trent Hall Road and Parlett Morgan Road — tree, wires down

Piney Point Road between Andover Estates Road and Denton Road — tree down

Point Lookout Road near Flat Iron Road — roadway flooded

Yowaiski Mill Road between Bosse Drive and Bosse Drive — no access to Country Lakes

Medleys Neck Road between Hunters Hill Lane and Hermitage Road — trees, wires down

Point Lookout Road between Maypole Road and Newtowne Neck Road — trees in roadway

A National Weather Service coastal flood warning has been issued until 3 am August 5.

Keep up to date on closures here.

If you must travel it is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

Visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/ for more preparedness information.