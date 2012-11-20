Flat Iron Farm Opens this Weekend for Christmas

November 20, 2012

Starting at 5 p.m. on the evening of Thanksgiving, Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills, Maryland will turn on its light display and open its barns and stores to kick off its annual Christmas celebration. Come see exotic animals, view an astounding collection of memorabilia, find gifts at the Candy Cane House and watch a synchronized music and light display.

For more details, visit flatironfarmchristmas.com.

