January 9, 2017

Flat Iron Farm Auction Still Accepting Consignments

Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills is still accepting consignments for its semi-annual, two-day regional equipment and truck auction, scheduled for April 20-21.

The field behind the farm is already lined with trucks, tractors, vans, cars, bulldozers, excavators, school buses, farming equipment, semis and even a combine, but it’s only half-full, according to owner Bubby Knott.

Knott took the Leader out on a tour of the property Monday to show everything that has already arrived for the auction:

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhSeR5gHq2s]

To add your item to the auction, contact Knott at 301-904-1306. For more information on the auction, call 301-739-0538 or 1-800-310-2844 or visit CochranAuctions.com.

