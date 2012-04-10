Flat Iron Farm Auction Still Accepting Consignments

Posted by Great Mills Trading Post on Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Leading Edge

Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills is still accepting consignments for its semi-annual, two-day regional equipment and truck auction, scheduled for April 20-21.

The field behind the farm is already lined with trucks, tractors, vans, cars, bulldozers, excavators, school buses, farming equipment, semis and even a combine, but it’s only half-full, according to owner Bubby Knott.

Knott took the Leader out on a tour of the property Monday to show everything that has already arrived for the auction:

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhSeR5gHq2s]

To add your item to the auction, contact Knott at 301-904-1306. For more information on the auction, call 301-739-0538 or 1-800-310-2844 or visit CochranAuctions.com.

