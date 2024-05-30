Flag Day Celebration on June 14

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, May 30, 2024 · Leave a Comment

(Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s County government)

The 2024 Flag Day Celebration will be held at 6pm Friday, June 14, on the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center lawn at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

This annual community event features:

A procession by various color guards and veteran groups from around St. Mary’s County.

A special Flag Day service, highlighting the history of the American flag.

An official flag retirement ceremony, demonstrating the dignified and proper method of disposing of worn, torn, or tattered flags.

Hand-held American flags, food, music, fun for the kids, and more.

The cast from the Recreation & Parks 42nd annual Summerstock Production of “Cinderella” will sing the national anthem and St. Mary’s County song during the event.

Seating will be provided, but attendees are also welcome to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of the lawn. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will relocate inside at the Leonard Hall Recreation Center, adjacent to the lawn.

Citizens may drop off flags in need of retirement to the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1340.