January 9, 2017

Fishing, Building and Lending: A So.Md. Renaissance Man

Posted by on Monday, September 16, 2013 · 1 Comment 

Posted by Primary Residential Mortgage Inc.
Pax LeaderPete Ide
 

Pete Ide may be better known for fishing than mortgages, but that could be changing.

Returning to the building profession, this time as a mortgage lender with the newly opened California, Maryland, branch of Primary Residential Mortgages, Mr. Ide brings an entrepreneurial work ethic that began on a charter fishing boat at age 13.

As he explains, fishing isn’t a full-time occupation so turning to construction as a supplement he ultimately found a life’s career in home building. While he’s moved on from building to financing, he still keeps the charter boat business.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyGS7HUHQeo]

Filed under Business News, Lex Park News · Tagged with , , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “Fishing, Building and Lending: A So.Md. Renaissance Man”
  1. Judith Goddard says:
    September 22, 2013 at 11:02 am

    Way to go Pete! Good luck

Leave A Comment