The Vermont Air National Guard took delivery of the first two of what will become 20 F-35 jets, reports Military.com, the first Guard unit to receive the aircraft.

Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen of Leonardtown is the new general commanding the Maryland National Guard, reports The Associated Press. Maj. Gen. Gowen returns to Maryland after a brief stint with the US Army Futures Command in Texas. He was Maryland assistant adjutant general for 3½ years until September 2018.

Three St. Mary’s County residents are facing federal charges for stealing more than $820,000 in a Veterans Affairs benefits fraud scheme, reports CBS Baltimore.

The Tester reports that runway repairs at NAS Pax River’s Trapnell Airfield are winding down. The base’s two primary runways are expected to be fully operational by January 2020.

RADM Bill McRaven told the New America Special Operations Forces Policy Forum in Washington last week that he believes making concessions with the Taliban is the wrong move for the US, reports Military Times. RADM McRaven is best known for overseeing the mission that ultimately took out Osama Bin Laden.

Any attack on Iran by the US or Saudi Arabia will spark an “all-out war,” a Tehran top diplomat said, reports Military Times. This comes after the recent drone-and-missile strike on Saudi oil facilities. The Associated Press reports Saudi Arabia spent billions to protect its oil industry but could not stop the suspected Iranian attack, exposing gaps that even America’s most advanced weaponry failed to fill.

Fox News reports the Trump administration is weighing whether to send more troops, including air defense units, to the Middle East.

The US State Department is withholding $160 million from Afghanistan, reports The Hill, citing corruption and lack of transparency in Kabul over how the funds are used.

The Army Reserve has activated seven new units in Europe, including a brigade-level command that will support thousands of soldiers assigned to Poland and the Pentagon’s ongoing rotational response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, reports Army Times.

The US Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray refueling drone, destined to be the first carrier-launched autonomous unmanned aircraft integrated into the service’s strike arm, took its first test flight from an airport in Illinois, reports Defense News.

The Marine Corps put out a request last week for information from industry leaders for an unmanned vessel capable of traveling 500 nautical miles without resupply, reports Marine Corps Times. The corps’ potential fight in the Pacific region will require a mix of unmanned ground, aerial and ships to move supplies and create dilemmas for enemy forces, the report states.

The US Senate’s defense bill calls for the Pentagon to study the best strategic port locations for the Arctic, reports Navy Times, but experts warned lawmakers that planners will confront many problems building bases there designed to counter growing Russian and Chinese presence in the North.

Contracts:

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is being awarded a $23,746,128 task order (N6134019F0166) against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery, requirement contract (N6134019D0004). This order procures high pressure compressor stator vane assemblies to support T-45 F405-RR-401 Adour engines. Work will be performed in Kingsville, Texas (45 %); Meridian, Mississippi (44 %); Pensacola, Florida (10 %); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1 %), and is expected to be completed no later than February 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,746,128 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00039-19-D-0010); Cambridge International Systems Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N00039-19-D-0011); KBRwyle Technology Solutions LLC, Columbia, Maryland (N00039-19-D-0012); M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Virginia (N00039-19-D-0013); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California (N00039-19-D-0014); Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N00039-19-D-0015); SigNet Technologies Inc., Beltsville, Maryland (N00039-19-D-0016); and VT Milcom Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00039-19-D-0017), are being awarded a $968,150,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-incentive fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price multiple award contract (MAC) to provide worldwide installation services for all shore-based command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and supporting systems, current and future, under the cognizance of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). C4ISR installation services include decommissioning and modernization of existing shore facilities, as well as installation design and installation of integrated C4ISR systems, program and project management, engineering design, industrial work, troubleshooting, operational verification, end-user training and other installation services and material necessary to accomplish NAVWAR C4ISR maintenance, modernization and new system installation. Work will be performed in various worldwide locations based on the requirement for each task order placed. This 10-year contract includes one five-year base ordering period and one five-year option ordering period that, if exercised, would bring the potential contract value to $968,150,000. If the option is exercised, ordering could continue until September 2029. No contract funds will be obligated on the basic MAC awards. Contract funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated on the first task order under each contract utilizing fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy). All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. The types of funding to be obligated include fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy). Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This requirement was solicited using full and open competition via the NAVWAR e-Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with nine offers received. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $34,151,512 fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost only contract for Navy systems engineering services. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $81,944,297. Work will be performed in Charleroi, Pennsylvania (74 %); and Manassas, Virginia (26 %). Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $19,926,668 will be obligated at time of award, and $5,703,725 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. In accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(5), authorized or required by Statute 15 USC 638(r)(4) states: “To the greatest extent practical, Federal agencies and Federal prime contractors shall issue Phase III awards relating to technology, including sole source awards, to the SBIR and STTR award recipients that developed the technology.” The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-6201).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded a $19,867,103 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00007) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-19-C-0007) to provide logistics engineering and integration support of the U.S. Ohio-class and UK Vanguard-class Strategic Weapon System (SWS) platforms, including support of future concepts. Work will be performed in Saint Mary’s, Georgia (47.8 %); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (30.9 %); Rockville, Maryland (11.7 %); Silverdale, Washington (3.2 %); Portsmouth, Virginia (1.07 %); Mount Dora, Florida (1.07 %); New Market, Maryland (1.07 %); Carlisle, Pennsylvania (1.07%); Mooresboro, North Carolina (1.06 %); and Mesa, Arizona (1.06 %), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. United Kingdom funds in the amount of $3,652,728, are being obligated on this award. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $16,214,375 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1)(4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting Activity.

US21 Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, is being awarded a $10,290,684 firm-fixed-price contract for the delivery of weapons, various types of equipment, equipment accessories, organizational clothing, and in-country training under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Building Partner Capacity programs in support of the Bosnia-Herzegovina Counterterrorism Enhancement Program, Mongolia Defense Enhancement Program, and Philippines Defense Enhancement Program. This contract is for the governments of Boznia-Herzegovina, Mongolia, and the Philippines under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia (99 %); and the Philippines (1 %), and is expected to be completed by September 2020. Fiscal 2019 FMS funding in the amount of $10,290,684 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using the Unison (formally Fedbid) website (with notice made to the Federal Business Opportunities website), with six offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-4159).

Desbuild Inc., Hyattsville, Maryland, is being awarded a $7,880,933 firm-fixed-price task order N6945019F0871 under a multiple award construction contract for the construction of P731 fire station at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a one-story fire/rescue station with a pile foundation, reinforced concrete floor and concrete panel and block walls. Work will be performed in Key West, Florida, and is expected to be completed by January 2021. Fiscal 2018 military construction, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $7,880,933 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-16-D-1111).

Northrop Grumman, Electronic Systems, Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $11,000,000 firm-fixed-priced delivery order (SPRPA1-19-F-KF06) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPE4A116G0005) for electronic surveillance in support of the P-8 aircraft program. This was a sole source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Maryland, with a Dec. 1, 2021, performance completion date. Using customers are Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Awarded Sept. 6, 2019)

Two Six Labs LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $7,897,997 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to build a system that can deal with unstructured, uncurated data, event extraction, bias detection, multi-lingual translation and build human-computer interfaces. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911NF-19-C-0080).

Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC, Herndon, Virginia, is being awarded a $656,861,974 modification to previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00039-13-D-0013) for the existing Next Generation Enterprise Network contract. The total cumulative face value of the contract is a maximum of $656,861,974. This contract modification will extend the contract’s Option Year Six (OY6) period of performance by four months, extending the potential ordering period from June 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2020. Additionally, subject to the government exercising the contract’s Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) clause 52-217-8 (option to extend services), the OY6 ordering period may be further extended through Dec. 27, 2020. Current and future work will be performed throughout the US, Europe, Guam, Korea and Japan. No additional funding will be placed on contract or obligated at the time of modification award. This action is a result of a justification and approval that authorizes extending the ordering period by up to seven months. This contract modification was not competitively procured because it is a sole source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), one source or limited sources (FAR subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Carolina Growler Inc., Star, North Carolina, is being awarded a $44,366,774 five-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (M67854-19-D-0013) to modify the M870A2-S Medium Heavy Equipment Transporter (MHET), to be capable of on/off-road line-haul transportation of equipment, supplies, and current Marine Corps engineering vehicles and equipment with payloads up to 40 tons in all terrain environments under the portfolio management of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. All work will be performed in Star, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 19, 2024. Fiscal 2019 procurement funds (Marine Corps) in the amount of $4,308,796 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award and will not expire at the end of the current year. This contract award was competitively procured as a total small business set-aside in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 19.502-2(b) with two offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia is the contracting activity (M67854-19-D-0013).

Management Concepts Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia, is being awarded a $35,000,000 blanket purchase agreement, resulting from solicitation N00189-19-Q-Z213 that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price orders to acquire financial management and comptroller training which includes training, gap analysis, design, and development of training products in support of the Department of Navy, Assistant Secretary of the Navy. The agreement will include a five-year ordering period, and the ordering period of the agreement is expected to be completed by September 2024. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia (36%); San Diego, California (23%); various continental US locations at approximately (1%) each (20%); Norfolk, Virginia (10%); Jacksonville, Florida (4%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (4%); and Japan (3%). No funds will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Annual fiscal year operations and maintenance (Navy) funds will be provided on individual task orders issued against the agreement. Four vendors were solicited and three quotes were received in response to the solicitation in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Subpart 8.4. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-19-A-Z005).

G-W Management Services LLC, Rockville, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0022); Desbuild Inc., Hyattsville, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0023); CFM/Severn JV, Millersville, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0025); Ocean Construction Services Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40080-17-D-0026); C.E.R. Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0027); and Tidewater Inc., Elkridge, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0028), are being awarded a combined total value of a $33,000,000 Option Year Two under a firm-fixed-price multiple award contract for design and construction services within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), Washington Integrated Product Team (IPT) Gold area of responsibility (AOR). The total contract amount after exercise of this option will be $99,000,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. The work to be performed provides for design and construction services. The contractor shall provide all labor, supervision, engineering, materials, equipment, tools, parts, supplies and transportation to perform all work described in the specifications. Work will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Washington IPT Gold area of responsibility to include District of Columbia (40%); Virginia (40%); and Maryland (20%). The term for this option is from September 2019 to September 2020. Future task orders will be primarily funded by fiscal 2020 military construction, (Navy); fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (O&M), (Navy); fiscal 2020 O&M, (Marine Corps); and fiscal 2020 Navy working capital funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, New York, is being awarded a $24,657,488 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to develop the first production unit fabrication and qualification of the TB-37X Multi-Function Towed Array (MFTA) System. This contract includes cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive, and firm-fixed-price options with stepladder pricing, which, if exercised at maximum quantities, would bring the cumulative value to $297,015,157. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (53 %); Millersville, Maryland (44 %); Marion, Massachusetts (1 %); Cleveland, Ohio (1 %); and Albuquerque, New Mexico (1 %), and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $24,657,488 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-6120).

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded a $10,068,663 firm, fixed-price contract for a 67-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry-docking of USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1). Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to completed, if all options are exercised, by Jan. 10, 2019. The contract includes options which, if exercised would bring the total contract value of this contract to $11,756,121. Working capital contract funds in the amount of $11,756,121 are obligated for fiscal 2020 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220519C6714).

The Boeing Co., Annapolis Junction, Maryland, is being awarded a $9,626,550 three-year requirement type, firm-fixed-priced contract for the repair and upgrade of the combat survivor and evader locator handheld radio system, ground support equipment components. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Work will be performed in Smithfield, Pennsylvania, and work is expected to be completed by July 2022. Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be used and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two delivery orders in the amounts of $1,540,800 and $496, 275 will be obligated at the time of award. One company was solicited for this sole sourced requirement under authority 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-19-D-VA01).

BAE Systems Controls Inc., Endicott, New York, is being awarded a $7,489,851 modification (P00005) to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F2483) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-18-G-0019). This modification provides support for the Defense Weapons Systems Field of Fire non-recurring engineering effort and procures spares and mission kits for the MV-22 and CV-22 aircraft in support of the Air Force and Navy. Work will be performed in Endicott, New York (87.1 %); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (9.6 %); and Owings Mill, Maryland (3.3 %), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy) funds in the amount of $7,489,851 will be obligated at time of award, $5,254,204 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,769,932; 77 %); and the Navy ($1,719,919; 23 %). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

MicroTechnologies LLC, Vienna, Virginia, has been awarded a $159,999,966 firm-fixed-price contract for Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) communication services. This contract provides for operations and maintenance of all Air Operations Center communication systems 24/7/365. Work will be performed in the Air Force Central Command’s Area of Responsibility and is expected to be completed by Sept. 2, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated in the amount of $18,972,765 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-19-F-A079).

COLSA Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a $69,618,375 modification (P00050) to exercise an option on previously awarded contract FA2486-16-F-0031 for technical and management advisory services command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance/cyber support. The contractor will provide additional research, development, test and evaluation, and acquisition support services. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts; Gunter Annex, Alabama; Patrick Air Force Base, Florida; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; Beale Air Force Base, California; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2020. This modification involves foreign military sales to Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Morocco, NATO, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $183,437,730. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research and development; and operations and maintenance funds will be used and no funds are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $28,154,855 modification (P00062) to exercise an option on previously awarded FA2486-16-F-0032 for technical and management advisory services electronic warfare support. The contractor will provide additional diverse research, development, test and evaluation, and acquisition support services. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; and Edwards Air Force Base, California, is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2020. This modification involves foreign military sales to Australia, Bahrain, Japan, Korea, Morocco, NATO, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $58,541,910. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research and development; and operations and maintenance funds will be used and no funds are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Pragmatics Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $11,714,010 time and materials contract for the Enterprise Interment Services System. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $1,950,982 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-19-F-1335).

USP-CBFS JV, Bryans Road, Maryland, was awarded an $11,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for preventative and demand maintenance at Department of Defense Education Activity schools. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-19-D-0024).

