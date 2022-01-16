First Day Hikes Kick Off New Year

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, January 16, 2022

Hikers at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area head into the woods on January 1, 2022. (Maryland DNR photo)

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources estimates that about 3,000 visitors took part in First Day Hikes in Maryland state parks during the three-day period from December 31, 2021, through January 2, 2022.

More than 350 people self-reported that they hiked 1,223 miles in state parks during the three-day weekend, in addition to 487 people who took part in ranger-led hikes, and 2,135 hikers who enjoyed self-guided options.

Rainy conditions might have dampened some attendance this year, but generally warmer temperatures through most of Maryland still provided plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun on the state’s public lands.

Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio joined staff and visitors for a hike at Greenbrier State Park in Washington County.

“Greenbrier State Park is one of our many treasures of natural and historic significance offering a tremendous location to start the new year,” Secretary Riccio said. “We are pleased to see so many people continuing to enjoy the growing tradition of First Day Hikes, and I hope everyone joins us for more outdoor activities throughout 2022.”

Last year, DNR estimated that 16,237 visitors took part in First Day Hikes in Maryland State Parks during the three-day period from January 1-3, 2021. Crowd estimates the past two years include self-guided hikers reporting their attendance and mileage hiked using an online form on the DNR website, an innovation developed during the height of the pandemic.