Final Film Set in SMHEC Festival

The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center will offer the final film in the Bridges to the World International Film Festival on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. “Back to Life” (“Vuelve al la Vida”) from Mexico will be shown with English subtitles.

The movie tells a love story between a top model from New York, a Mexican scuba diver, and a shark, according to IMDb. How did a poor Mexican scuba diver get to marry an American top model? What was she looking for when she drove from New York to Acapulco with her 3-year-old son? What happened to that white freckly boy who grew up in a world that reminded him everyday that he was a foreigner? Using a legendary shark hunt in the late 1970s as the story’s core, meet the Martinez Sidney family and discover the secrets of their peculiar past, reads the film’s storyline.

The film, written by La Sombra del Guayabo, also shows a bigger picture of a new view of the Mexican-American relationship.

The final film will be presented at SMHEC’s Building 2 Center Hall at 44219 Airport Drive in California, Maryland. The movie will begin at 6:30 pm. Admission is free.

The Feb. 8 film was “The Wind Journeys” from Colombia. On Feb. 15, “The Beauty Inside” from Korea was shown at SMHEC. “Son of Saul” was presented Feb. 22. “Factory Girl,” released in 2013, was shown March 1.

The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center is showing the films in partnership with the International Division of Maryland’s Office of the Secretary of State, the World Artists Experiences, and the embassies of Colombia, Korea, Hungary, Egypt, and Mexico.

Each film shown in the festival was sponsored by its respective country.

In the event of inclement weather, which causes SMHEC to be closed, the film will be presented the following week.

For more information, call 301-737-2500.

