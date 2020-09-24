FEMA Funds for MedStar Health COVID Response

MedStar Health was awarded more than $20 million in emergency federal funding to support its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by Maryland’s delegation which includes Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD), Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Dr. Andy Harris, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen.

The $20,776,025 will help MedStar Health respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding comes from the US Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency and is authorized under Section 403 of the Stafford Act.

“The dedicated doctors, nurses, and essential personnel of MedStar Health make up the ranks of Maryland’s health care heroes. They have sacrificed greatly to provide life-saving care to individuals during the COVID-19 crisis,” said the lawmakers. “This new federal funding will help keep health care workers safe and well-equipped as they continue to respond to the pandemic.”

The funding will help:

Support epidemic response training for staff;

Improve facility disinfection efforts;

Communicate important public health guidance and information to the general public;

Provide critical protective equipment and supplies;

Enhance security at health care facilities;

Boost medical equipment, care, and transport; and

Strengthen temporary quarantining and the delivery of care when responding to COVID-19.

This latest round of federal emergency assistance comes after the Maryland delegation successfully obtained swift approval of a major disaster declaration for the state.

The delegation previously announced the approval of emergency mental health services through the FEMA Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program, which was also a result of the major disaster declaration.

