Feed St. Mary’s Gets a New Home

Feed St. Mary’s, a part of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, has gotten a new home and is able to work even more efficiently toward its goal of alleviating food insecurity throughout St. Mary’s County. MedStar St. Mary’s supports the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership.

Feed St. Mary’s has entered into a partnership with U-Haul to lease 3,000 square feet of space, rent free and utilities included, for a food bank in St. Mary’s County. The agreement was confirmed at the Lexington Park Rotary Club’s Charter Dinner by Commissioner Mike Hewitt, alongside Director of Economic Development Chris Kaselemis and U-Haul Company President Russell Tolley.

In more good news, Feed St. Mary’s is now recognized by the state as a legal corporation; the state confirmed acceptance of the filing June 13, 2019. The organization now has a tax I.D. number and is moving toward completion of its application for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.

Even with all of this progress, community support is always needed. Anyone interested in volunteering can email Julie Randall at jbrandall31055@gmail.com. Anyone who wishes to donate can visit the organization online or email feedstmarys@gmail.com.

Volunteers are always needed and welcomed.

In the organization’s May newsletter, it recognized four new volunteers who have recently joined the team: Lexie Trader, Russell Keogler, Linda Bazemore, and Heather Earhart. Also, a group of volunteers were invited to attend a lunch with the Lexington Park Rotary, where the volunteers were able to offer a presentation and a wealth of information to the Rotary members in attendance.

Volunteers Kerri Frank and Amanda McKinley are members of the group’s Marketing and Development Committee, and they gave a presentation on the importance of fundraising to Feed St. Mary’s. They were also recognized at the lunch for their efforts to bring Feed St. Mary’s to fruition.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.