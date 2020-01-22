Feb. 8 a Day for Women’s Wellness

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, along with St. Mary’s Delicados Inc., will host the annual Women’s Wellness Event on Saturday, February 8, 2020, to explore a diverse range of women’s health topics.

The Women’s Wellness Event will be held from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center at 24005 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. There is no cost to attend the annual event, but registration is required by February 1. Call Health Connections at 301-475-6019 to reserve a spot.

Guests will hear from speakers Dr. Emmanuel Atiemo, orthopedic surgeon, MedStar Orthopaedic Institute; Dr. Amani Alameer, endocrinologist, MedStar Medical Group Specialists at MedStar St. Mary’s; T.J. Hudson, bereavement coordinator, Hospice of St. Mary’s; Christine Taylor, breast health navigator; and Debbie Baker, neighborhood wellness advocate.

Light breakfast and lunch will be served with community partners also in attendance.

About MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) is a full-service community hospital, delivering state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient and outpatient care in Leonardtown, MD.

Nestled in a waterside community, MedStar St. Mary’s provides advanced technology with a dedication to excellence in all services provided. The not-for-profit hospital has been named among the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals and is an eight-time recipient of the prestigious Delmarva Medicare Excellence Award.

In addition, MSMH received the Maryland Performance Excellence award at the Platinum level in 2014 – the highest in the state. Its staff is committed to providing quality and compassionate medical care for all patients by coupling innovation with its outstanding team of medical staff members, associates, and volunteers.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader member page.