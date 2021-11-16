Farmers Market @ Airport on Saturday

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, Historic Sotterley is sponsoring the next Airport Farmers Market in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. The market will take place on Saturday, November 20, from 9 am to 1 pm.

The market will feature fresh and local food and products in a place where visitors of all ages can see airplanes and future aviators take to the skies. This is a fantastic opportunity to source local foods for your Thanksgiving dinner.

The market will take place in the parking lot in front of the Airport Terminal building at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD.

It will be held indoors, and all current COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Shoppers can wear masks if desired, and everyone is asked to practice social distancing from others while in the market area.

This Airport Famers Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.

Featured will be locally farmed oysters, Maryland sheep cheese, local honey, eggs, baked goods & breads, aged oils and vinegars, pickles, goat milk soap, chocolates, cakesickles, spices, local beer, and local distillery offerings as well as offerings from Visit St. Mary’s for ideas for your family gathering.

Vendor listing will be available as the event gets closer on Sotterley’s website.