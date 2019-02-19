Fairness Act Focuses on Federal Pay

Congress, led by House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, passed the Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act of 2019 in early February, which aims to bring the 2019 cost-of-living adjustment for civilian federal employees in line with the cost-of-living adjustment given to members of the military.

A news release from Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) states that federal employees ensure the safety and well-being of the American people. Therefore, passing the Fairness Act is an important step toward recognizing their contributions to the country, especially after enduring so much stress and financial insecurity over the latest government shutdown. Members on both sides of the aisle spent the weeks of the shutdown discussing their support of federal employees, and Majority Leader Hoyer urged Sen. Mitch McConnell to take up and pass the legislation for America’s civil servants.

“I also brought to the House Floor a resolution that says government shutdowns are detrimental to our nation and should not occur,” Majority Leader Hoyer said in the news release.

The 35-day shutdown cost the US economy at least $11 billion, and House Democrats plan to continue to fight to prevent another shutdown from occurring again.

The Democrats are focused on working with Republicans to find an agreement on a measure strengthening border security, Mr. Hoyer said.

