Expect Signal Outage at FDR Blvd. Intersection Nov. 17

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Work’s contractor continues its construction for the FDR Boulevard extension.

Between the hours of 9am and 3pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022, crews will deactivate power to the traffic signal located at the MD 237 (Chancellor’s Run Road) / FDR Boulevard intersection, and traffic will be directed by law enforcement at the intersection.

A change in travel pattern will occur on the FDR Boulevard southbound lanes approaching the traffic signal. Motorists are advised to follow the new lane markings and traffic signal signs. During this work, drivers may experience a brief delay and should use caution.

Portable variable message signs are providing advance notification of the change in traffic patterns. Drivers should remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns.

For more information about this project, click here. Still have questions? Call the public works department at 301-475-4200, ext. 3525.