August 29, 2022

Expect Lane Closures Near Base Gates for Sidewalk Construction

Lane Closures

Motorists can expect lane closures on the northbound right lane of Route 235/Three Notch Road as construction begins on or about August 31, 2022, between 9 am and 3 pm weekdays near gates at NAS Patuxent River.

Sidewalk construction will occur between Pax River gates 1 and 2. The project is expected to take several months to complete and may cause traffic delays.

The work is being done by St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works contractor, Great Mills Trading Post.

Portable signs will provide advance notification of the upcoming lane closure, and construction barrels will guide motorists through the work zone when necessary. Drivers should remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 3531.

