Event in Lex Park to Celebrate Expecting Parents

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 21, 2022

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will host a Community Baby Shower from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, June 11, at Lexington Manor Passive Park.

This is a free event celebrating all expecting parents. The event will feature door prizes, giveaways, a walking group, and a prenatal yoga session hosted by Evolve Yoga. Additionally, the first 40 participants to register for the event will also receive a complimentary five-class pass to Evolve Yoga. Registration will open later this month.

HSMP is currently seeking organizations to table the event and provide information on community resources.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will offer the opportunity for a limited number of partners/community organizations to set up an informational table at the baby chower event.

If your organization is interested in tabling the HSMP event, provide information by June 3, 2022. If you have any questions, reach out to Shan Chen ([email protected]) or Jacquie Wells ([email protected]).