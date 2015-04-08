Equipment Failure Results in Power Outages

Posted by Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative on Wednesday, April 8, 2015 · 1 Comment

Posted for SMECO

Shortly before 1 pm Tuesday, April 7, 2015, a Pepco 230-kilovolt (kV) transmission conductor located at SMECO’s Ryceville switching station in Charles County broke free from its support structure and fell to the ground.

This failure resulted in the loss of supply to SMECO’s Ryceville and Hewitt Road stations. The Pepco supply to the Morgantown and Chalk Point interconnect locations was also interrupted.

No SMECO equipment was damaged and all protective devices operated correctly to isolate SMECO equipment from the Pepco fault.

SMECO has rerouted power through our 230-kV system in Calvert and St. Mary’s County to restore service. All SMECO customers affected by this event were restored by 2 pm.