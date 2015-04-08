Equipment Failure Results in Power Outages
Shortly before 1 pm Tuesday, April 7, 2015, a Pepco 230-kilovolt (kV) transmission conductor located at SMECO’s Ryceville switching station in Charles County broke free from its support structure and fell to the ground.
This failure resulted in the loss of supply to SMECO’s Ryceville and Hewitt Road stations. The Pepco supply to the Morgantown and Chalk Point interconnect locations was also interrupted.
No SMECO equipment was damaged and all protective devices operated correctly to isolate SMECO equipment from the Pepco fault.
SMECO has rerouted power through our 230-kV system in Calvert and St. Mary’s County to restore service. All SMECO customers affected by this event were restored by 2 pm.
This power failure is exactly why we need a public program that actively promotes the use of individually powered solar on homes and businesses, especially institutions. A grid is inherently vulnerable. The old idea of large utilities has it backwards. Everyone should look at what German and all of Europe is doing with energy. Jeremy Rifkin’s ideas in his two latest books, “The Third Industrial Revolution” and “The Zero Marginal Cost Society” should be required reading for all citizens.