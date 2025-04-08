Equipment Auction April 11 @ Flat Iron

Southern Maryland Auction Company will hold its annual spring auction April 11, 2025, featuring heavy equipment, dump trucks, road tractors, vehicles, trailers, attachments and more at Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills.

The auction will begin at 8:30am.

For over 30 years Great Mills Trading Post has been serving the community as a general contractor for commercial building needs in all major industries. Its clients include local, county, state, and federal governments, including St. Mary’s County Public Works & Transportation Department, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, Maryland State Highway Administration, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, and the US Navy.

For more information about Great Mills Trading Post call 301-994-1306, visit its website at GMTP.net and their Lex Leader’s member page.

(Photos courtesy Flat Iron Farm Southern Maryland Auction Co.)