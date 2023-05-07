Environmental Health Team to Meet

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, May 7, 2023

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Environmental Health Action Team will meet 10 to 11am Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Minutes from the April 2023 meeting are available.

The team is dedicated to improving environmental health outcomes in the county. Environmental health includes factors in the natural environment such as air quality, water quality, and exposure to toxic substances as well as the built environment, including transportation, access to healthy food, and all of the physical parts of where people live, work, and play.

In 2021, the team developed a Food Connection Map to help community members find food resources closest to them and address food insecurity. Learn more here.

Find the St. Mary’s County Air Quality Dashboard here.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is a community-driven coalition of partners working together to improve health in St. Mary’s County. The coalition mobilizes members through these action teams to address the priority health issues in the county.

Get involved. New members are always welcome to join the team. To be notified of upcoming events and meetings, sign up for membership in the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership and indicate “Environmental Health” as your interest.