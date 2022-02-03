Health Care Open Enrollment Extended

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, February 3, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer reminds Marylanders that the open enrollment for health care plans has been extended.

Residents now have even more time to #GetCovered. Shop for health care coverage now until February 28 with plans as low as $1 a month. It’s not too late to get covered for 2022. Go to Maryland Health Connection for more information.

During the open enrollment period, individuals and families who do not have employee-sponsored insurance, and who do not participate in Medicaid or Medicare programs, can compare plans and choose the plan that fits their needs.

