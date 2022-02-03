February 4, 2022

Health Care Open Enrollment Extended

Enrollment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer reminds Marylanders that the open enrollment for health care plans has been extended.

Residents now have even more time to #GetCovered. Shop for health care coverage now until February 28 with plans as low as $1 a month. It’s not too late to get covered for 2022. Go to Maryland Health Connection for more information.

During the open enrollment period, individuals and families who do not have employee-sponsored insurance, and who do not participate in Medicaid or Medicare programs, can compare plans and choose the plan that fits their needs.

