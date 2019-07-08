Engineer Like a Girl This Summer at CSM

Girls in Southern Maryland have a great opportunity to learn more about the amazing jobs awaiting them in the future. College of Southern Maryland is again offering its Engineer Like a Girl program at both the Leonardtown and La Plata campuses.

The first program is being offered from 9 am to 3 pm each day from July 15 to 19, 2019, at the CSM Leonardtown Campus Building C in Room 216 at 22950 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.

The second installment, in Charles County, will be held at CSM’s La Plata Campus Aug. 12 through 16 at the same times.

Engineer Like a Girl is a free one-week summer program that has been created to familiarize high school girls in Southern Maryland with career opportunities in the field of engineering. The program includes exciting workshops, hands-on activities, and educational projects in a wide range of engineering disciplines. A day visit to NAVAIR at Patuxent River is included in the program.

The goal of this program is to stomp out negative stereotypes commonly associated with women’s ability to pursue careers in math and science related fields. It has been able to introduce girls to a plethora of career possibilities that they may not have considered before. Allowing girls to see women at work in their STEM careers is a high priority for the program.

Pre-registration is required to participate in this program. For information, email stem@csmd.edu, or visit the college’s website.

