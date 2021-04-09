Emmart Honored With Rotary Heroes Award

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 9, 2021

Jenn Emmart, Greenwell Foundation’s equestrian director, received the Rotary Community Heroes Award named for Rotary founder Paul Harris. It is the highest honor a non-Rotarian can receive.

She was nominated by Lisa Blackwell, District 7620 president and a member of Greenwell Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Ms. Blackwell made the nomination, she said, because of the extraordinary work Ms. Emmart has done throughout the pandemic to care for Greenwell’s herd of horses, and all their animals, and for continuing Greenwell programs that serve adults and children with and without disabilities at Greenwell State Park.

Ms. Emmart and her staff have served the St. Mary’s County community by continuing to offer the therapeutic programming – riding lessons, trail rides, Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies (EAAT) — that neighbors have needed so much during these very difficult times.

A high point of service was when Ms. Emmart and Greenwell Executive Director Jolanda Campbell took ponies to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home for a daylong visit with residents.

Learn more about Greenwell Foundation’s programs at its website or by calling 301-373-9775.