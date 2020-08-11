Emerging Leaders in Region Take LEAP

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Leadership Southern Maryland is currently accepting nominations for its Emerging Leaders Program, LEAP 2021. Eligible candidates should live or work in Calvert, Charles, or St. Mary’s counties and:

Be 21 years old or over

Have a minimum of three years of work experience

Demonstrate a level of community involvement

Have full support of the organization the applicant represents

Leadership Southern Maryland’s LEAP program provides educational programming opportunities to new or emerging leaders in the region. Through a series of six “experiences,” young leaders will facilitate, foster, and refine their individual leadership understanding and abilities via structured course curriculum and a focus on self-discovery, teamwork, and networking.

Want to learn more about LEAP? Register for an upcoming information session. Alumni welcome.

August 18, 2020 at 8:30 am, location TBD

August 26, 2020 at 5 pm, location TBD

September 1, 2020 at 5 pm, location TBD

Register here.

In other LSM news:

Eliot Pfanstiehl has worked as a leadership program facilitator for 26 years and has been with Leadership Southern Maryland since its inception in 2008. Now he is on to new adventures as Mr. Pfanstiehl hangs up his facilitator hat in pursuit of other interests.

The decision comes with a mixture of anticipation and reluctance.

“What I love most about facilitating is the ability to observe people face to face in a room, speaking their hopes and dreams so that other people catch that fire,” Mr. Pfanstiehl said. He feels that he’s gained as much as he’s given over the years while leading LSM’s Orientation, Diversity, and Closing sessions. “I grow with each program and I grow with the people in each program.”