Free Food in Freedom Park

Eleven restaurants join PNC Twilight Taste in the Park in Freedom Park,  just south of Gate 2 at  Tulagi Place Thursday, October 11th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A wide variety of cuisines and courses will be available free to all.

The restaurants participating are featured in a series of videos running this week. Information about each of them is given below.

PNC Twilight Taste in the Park will run from 4:30 to 7:30 at Freedom Park on Thursday Oct. 11, 2012. The event will be open-air, under tent in case of inclement weather and free.

  1. Hans says:
    October 11, 2012 at 10:24 am

    PNC Twilight in the Park is a great idea to showcase these local businesses. Pim and Kat from Sawatdee Thai Seafood (located across from Tidewater Dental) on Great Mills Road are especially great. Awesome fresh seafood. Try their “Shimp in a blanket.” It’s great!

