Free Food in Freedom ParkPosted by Community Development Corporation Bay Leader
Eleven restaurants join PNC Twilight Taste in the Park in Freedom Park, just south of Gate 2 at Tulagi Place Thursday, October 11th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A wide variety of cuisines and courses will be available free to all.
The restaurants participating are featured in a series of videos running this week. Information about each of them is given below.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7KY9lSNiW0]
- The Tides Restaurant 301-862-4450; 46580 Exploration Dr. Lexington Park, MD 20653
- Anita’s Cake Shop 301-737-6440; 22741 Three Notch Rd. California, MD 20619
- The Mixing Bowl Restaurant 301-737-1500; 21797 Tulagi Pl. Lexington Park, MD 20653
- N & N Oriental Market 240-237-8162; 20259 Point Lookout Rd # B, Great Mills, MD 20634
- Sawatdee Thai Seafood 301-757-6158; 21525 Great Mills Rd. Lexington Place, MD 20653
- CoCo Cantina at 46590 Corporate Dr., Lexington Park, MD 20653
- Sake Japanese & Sushi Restaurant 301-863-7222, 301-823-7220; 21719 Great Mills Rd. Lexington Park, MD
- Days Off Deli, Grill & Market; 240-561-6743
- St. James Deli & Spirits 301-862-2512, 301-862-9535; 19343 Three Notch Rd. Lexington Park, MD
- Island Bar and Crab House 301-994-1234; 16810 Piney Point Rd. Piney Point, MD 20674
- Linda’s Cafe 301-862-3544; 21779-A Tulagi Pl. Lexington Park, MD 20653
PNC Twilight Taste in the Park will run from 4:30 to 7:30 at Freedom Park on Thursday Oct. 11, 2012. The event will be open-air, under tent in case of inclement weather and free.
PNC Twilight in the Park is a great idea to showcase these local businesses. Pim and Kat from Sawatdee Thai Seafood (located across from Tidewater Dental) on Great Mills Road are especially great. Awesome fresh seafood. Try their “Shimp in a blanket.” It’s great!