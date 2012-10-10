Free Food in Freedom Park

Eleven restaurants join PNC Twilight Taste in the Park in Freedom Park, just south of Gate 2 at Tulagi Place Thursday, October 11th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A wide variety of cuisines and courses will be available free to all.

The restaurants participating are featured in a series of videos running this week. Information about each of them is given below.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7KY9lSNiW0]

