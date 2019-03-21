Eat S’mores, Learn More About Walden

Posted by Walden Behavioral Health on Thursday, March 21, 2019

Anyone who is interested in hearing about the many topics related to recovery is welcome to enjoy s’mores and learn at the Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center of Walden from 7 to 9 pm Friday, March 22, 2019.

The S’More Recovery event will feature a panel of peers in long-term recovery. Members of the panel will share their experiences and answer audience questions about what works for them as they continue their recovery. The event is free, but RSVPs are appreciated so planners can ensure there are enough resources and s’mores supplies.

For more information or to submit a question for the panel, call Beacon of Hope at 240-298-0212. Beacon of Hope of Walden is located in Millison Plaza at 21770 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, Md.

Beacon of Hope offers a variety of services, including all recovery and Lifespring meetings. Clients can also take advantage of programs like Fit for Recovery and Mental Health First Aid. There are also plenty of opportunities for fun events, activities, and outings as groups. Clients can also access computers at the center, and Walden offers SMART Recovery Friends and Family Weekly Meetings, plus the Garden of Life Survivors Support Group and Recovery Coaching with one-to-one peer support. Last, Beacon of Hope is the location of unaffiliated 12-step meeting groups: AA, NA, DRA, EA, and CODA.

About Walden Behavioral Health

Walden Behavioral Health provides an array of crisis, behavioral health, recovery, and trauma services to the Southern Maryland community. The focus is “Help for today. Hope for tomorrow.”

Since 1973, Walden has provided a comprehensive range of behavioral health treatment and recovery services designed to provide clients with the help they need, when they need it. Walden has a full continuum of services to ensure each client’s journey is planned and delivered with continuity of care in mind. It operates from locations across Southern Maryland in Waldorf, Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park, and California.

Hotline: 301-863-6661

Appointments: 888-912-7366

