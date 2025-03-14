Easter Egg Festival Tickets Sales Begin

St. Mary’s Department of Recreation & Parks will host its annual Easter Egg Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on April 12.

The rain or shine event will be held from 11:30am to 4pm. The event will feature the Easter Bunny, egg hunts for ages up to 12, live entertainment, free arts and crafts, face painting, local food options, and shopping from area vendors.

For a $7 fee, attendees can participate in the egg hunt, visit with the Easter Bunny and Mrs. Cottontail, enjoy face painting, and participate in a variety of other bunny-approved activities.

Vendor applications are available at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/eastervendor.pdf. As vendors apply and are approved, they will be contacted by the event coordinator to secure space. Vendor types include craft vendors, merchandise vendors, and food trucks.

Sponsorship applications are available at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/eastersponsor.pdf. A variety of sponsorship levels and donation opportunities are available to support this event. Each level includes promotional benefits for your business, such as recognition in event marketing, the R&P program guide, or on social media.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online, in advance, here. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Recreation & Parks main office in Leonardtown, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

For questions or assistance, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800.