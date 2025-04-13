Earth Day Celebration Set @ Summerseat Farm

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, April 13, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Earth Day Celebration will be held at Summerseat Farm from 10am to 2pm Saturday, April 26, 2025. The family-friendly event will take place rain or shine.

Summerseat is at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, MD.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and engage with local environmental organizations, explore vendor crafts, and enjoy a variety of interactive activities. Hop on a hayride, take part in a guided nature walk, or relax on the lawn while listening to live music and savoring local food offerings.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a craft lover, or simply looking to enjoy a day outdoors, this event has something for everyone.

The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment is currently accepting vendor applications for the event. Local artisans, environmental groups, and community organizations are encouraged to participate.

For more information, questions, or to request a vendor application, email [email protected].